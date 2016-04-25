Forecast: Warm day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning!

Expect partly cloudy skies today and Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm both days with highs in the mid 80s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the 60s.

There will be better chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs all week will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

