Say good morning to a sweet breakfast

Have a morning sweet tooth? We've got the best coffee-breakfast-duo to get your morning started. Say hello to Tasty's Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Muffins. Make a delicious combination of sweet and heat with these ingredients and instructions:

Ingredients:

- 6 eggs

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1/2 cup heavy cream

- 2 tsp vanilla extract

- 2 tsp cinnamon

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 2 packs cinnamon rolls

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, mix eggs, milk, cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and sugar.



2. Cut each cinnamon roll into 8 pieces, and stuff inside a greased muffin tin. Pour batter in each tin about 3/4 of the way. If you pour too much, the tin will overflow in the oven.



3. Cover the tin and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, letting the cinnamon roll absorb the mixture.



4. Bake at 350°F / 175°C for 35 minutes.



5. Remove the muffin from the tin, top with icing and serve warm. Enjoy!

