Make chicken fajita quesdillas in minutes

What has chicken, cheese and creamy butter? A delicious chicken fajita made with garlic, tortillas and dashes of spice. If you're a flavor lover, this recipe was made especially for you. Here are Tasty's Chicken Fajita Quesdillas ingredients and instructions:

Ingredients:

- 3 Chicken Breasts

- 2 Tbsp. Taco Seasoning

- 2 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

- 1 Onion, sliced

- 4 Cloves Garlic, sliced

- 3 Bell Peppers, sliced

- 1 Lime, juice

- 8 Tortillas

- 2 Tbsp. Butter

- 2 Cups Mexican Cheese Blend

Instructions:

1. Slice the chicken breasts into strips, about an inch apart, and coat with taco seasoning. In a large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil and cook chicken until no longer pink and slightly charred. Remove cooked chicken from the skillet.



2. Heat another Tbsp. oil, add onion and garlic and cook for a couple minutes until it’s slightly translucent. Add the peppers, and cook slightly, then mix in the cooked chicken. Remove from heat and set aside.



3. In a clean pan, melt a bit of butter. Add a tortilla and move it around until it’s buttery. Add cheese, then fajita mixture, then more cheese, then top with another tortilla and pat it down.



4. Flip the quesadilla over and cook the other side until it’s golden. Remove from pan and cut into quarters. Repeat these steps with the remaining tortillas.



*Optional - Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Enjoy! All Tasty music provided by Audio Network and Warner Chappell Inc. Used with permission

