Marion County girl raises $4,000 to help St. Jude - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Presleigh Patterson/Photo Credit: WDAM Presleigh Patterson/Photo Credit: WDAM
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A little girl from Marion County who is battling two medical conditions is helping others despite her challenges.

 Four-year-old Presleigh Patterson was born with the worst form of spina bifida and hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain.

Her grandmother Rhonda Dykes said she has undergone eight surgeries.

“They had to cut her femur bone and take some of the bone out of her pelvic area and she was in a full body cast for a little while over two months and she couldn’t do anything but sit,” Dykes said.

Dykes said for a kid who just wanted to ride a bike, that seemed nearly impossible.

“When we would go to therapy they would have tricycles there for the kids to work with and she would always want to do it but her legs aren’t strong enough to pedal,” Dykes added.
Dykes said a stranger found about it and decided to donate and adaptive trike to the therapy center so Presleigh could have her wish of riding a bike.

Dykes said she shared the good news on social media, and people in the community decided to help Presleigh get her own special bike.

“The bike costs almost $1300, it didn’t cost us a penny,” Dykes said. 

Dykes said when they learned that the Children’s Center was hosting a trike-a-thon to support St. Jude’s Children Hospital, they jumped at the opportunity to help. 

So far, the family has raised more than $4,000.

“What better way to give back than for her to ride the bike that people bought for her to help kids that may not ever get to ride a bike,” Dykes said. 

