Hattiesburg Public Schools searching for new superintendent

Hattiesburg Public School District's search for a new, permanent leader is underway.

Elizabeth Shipp, Communications Manager for the Mississippi School Boards Association, who is conducting the search for HPSD's new superintendent, said applications for the position closed April 15. She said she didn't know how many applications were received.

Jas N Smith, Hattiesburg Public School District communications director, said the Hattiesburg Public School Board is scheduled to meet with the state school board association during the first week of May to discuss superintendent applicants and schedule interviews.

The replacement comes after former Superintendent James Bacchus resigned from his position in December, leaving the district with a severely depleted general fund balance.

Interim Superintendent Greg Ladner's term expires on June 30.

Marcus Cathey, Hattiesburg Public Schools Board of Trustees president, said he hopes to have a new superintendent hired by July 1 to guide the district into the 2016-17 school year.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.