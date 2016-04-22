Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend expected.

Good morning everyone and happy Friday.

30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front comes through the Pine Belt with highs around 80.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with temps in the 50s.

A sunny and warm weekend is on tap with highs in the 80s .

