Forecast: Showers and possible thunderstorms today.

Good morning everyone!

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today with most in the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers are expected to linger overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy with a few showers possible on Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather