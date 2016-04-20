Forecast: Nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning!

After a cloudy start expect partly cloudy skies today with only a slight chance for an isolated shower with highs around 80.

Cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday but at this time the threat for severe weather seems very low.

By the time the weekend arrives expect dry and warm conditions with highs in the 80s.

