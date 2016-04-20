The District at Midtown approved by Hattiesburg City Council

The Hattiesburg City Council unanimously voted to approve zoning changes and variances to move forward with The District at Midtown Project.

"It's a serious do over, mulligan, whatever you want to call it, to make that area be the best that it can be," said Kim Bradley, Hattiesburg City Council president. "I think it makes major steps in helping us revitalize and regrow Hattiesburg."

Ginger Maddox, Planning Manager at City of Hattiesburg, said the project is the first of its kind for the city in Midtown. It will include hotels, parking and businesses.

"Here you have a chance to park businesses, whether it's for apartments or studios or a hotel, that sits between the three largest employers here in our city and in the Pine Belt," Bradley said.

Maddox said she, the Planning Department and numerous community and economic development leaders have worked with Rob Tatum to on the zoning for the project for about six months.

"I know this has been done right because of everybody's involvement," said Ward 3 Councilperson Carter Carroll. "This is going to be a real jewel for Hattiesburg."

Tatum said his next steps are purchasing the land from the University of Southern Mississippi and starting construction. He said he hopes to buy the land in May and start construction in June.

