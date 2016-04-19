Forecast: More clouds than rain today.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with may a very isolated chance for a shower with highs in the upper 70s to around 80

Mostly cloudy tonight with a very slight chance for an isolated shower.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower with highs in the lower 80s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday but the weekend looks dry and nice.

No severe weather is expected at this time.

