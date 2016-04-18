Forecast: Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning!

A very nice day is expected in the Pine Belt wit highs around 80.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain returns to the area on Thursday.

