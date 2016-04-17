Chicken pasta dinner made right - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Chicken pasta dinner made right

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Chicken breast, cheese, tomato and pasta come together in one of the most delicious ways yet. One-Pan Garlic Pesto Pasta by Tasty is creamy and filled with tons of flavor. Try this all-around favorite dish for just a few bucks. Here is the guide to One-Pan Garlic Pesto Pasta: 

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO.

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 chicken breasts, sliced into ½-inch strips
2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
½ tablespoon kosher salt
½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup heavy cream
½ grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup pesto
3 cups penne pasta, cooked and drained
¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
Parmesan cheese to garnish
Chopped basil to garnish

Preparation:
Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Combine the chicken, garlic, salt, and pepper, cooking until chicken is browned. Mix in the heavy cream, parmesan, and pesto, stirring until evenly combined. Bring to a boil and cook until the sauce has reduced, about 5-7 minutes. Toss in the pasta and cherry tomatoes, stirring until evenly coated. Remove from heat. To serve, sprinkle parmesan cheese and basil on top!

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly