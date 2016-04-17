Chicken pasta dinner made right

Chicken breast, cheese, tomato and pasta come together in one of the most delicious ways yet. One-Pan Garlic Pesto Pasta by Tasty is creamy and filled with tons of flavor. Try this all-around favorite dish for just a few bucks. Here is the guide to One-Pan Garlic Pesto Pasta:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 chicken breasts, sliced into ½-inch strips

2 tablespoons garlic, chopped

½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup heavy cream

½ grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup pesto

3 cups penne pasta, cooked and drained

¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Parmesan cheese to garnish

Chopped basil to garnish

Preparation:

Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Combine the chicken, garlic, salt, and pepper, cooking until chicken is browned. Mix in the heavy cream, parmesan, and pesto, stirring until evenly combined. Bring to a boil and cook until the sauce has reduced, about 5-7 minutes. Toss in the pasta and cherry tomatoes, stirring until evenly coated. Remove from heat. To serve, sprinkle parmesan cheese and basil on top!

