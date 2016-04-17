EARTH WEEK: Make your home and wallet greener

Earth Week starts Monday in Hattiesburg at the University of Southern Mississippi. The office of sustainability has an action packed week of green celebration, you don’t want to miss. Apart from a poetry night, farmer’s market and earth fair, here are five ways to live a greener lifestyle in your home. According to styleathome.com, creating an environmentally friendly home is not only generous to nature, but your wallet too.

Five ways to a greener home from styleathome.com:

1. Consider reading your daily newspaper online instead of in paper form.

2. Switch to compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs). If you really, really don't care for them, just change your porch light, laundry or utility room light to CFLs. You won't notice the difference, but CFLs use 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.

3. Eat organic. Pesticide residues harm wildlife on land, and with rain, run-off can pollute lakes and rivers. Fertilizers can produce fatal algae blooms that destroy fish stocks. Furthermore, many common agricultural fertilizers are known to have negative effects on human health.

4. Eat local. Less travel equals fewer fossil fuels used for shipping. (And food tastes fresher, too!)

5. Reduce your use of paper towels. Use reusable, washable cloths whenever possible.

For more information on Earth Week at University of Southern Mississippi click here to be redirected to the green event schedule.

