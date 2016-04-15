Laurel mayor addressed concerns from flood victims - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel mayor addressed concerns from flood victims

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Many Laurel residents said they’ve reached their breaking point over all of the flooding in the area.

Roland Graham said it’s costing his family too much money.

“Every time it rains, the past couple of months, we’ve been getting hit hard,” Graham said.

Mayor Johnny Magee said he hears their concerns, but city officials are doing all that they can do.

“We hate for people to have to go through this,” Mayor Magee added.

Mayor Magee said the next may be to contact MEMA for assistance.

We will look at Center Avenue in Queensburg and some of the other low lying areas and again it's left totally up to FEMA and MEMA as to what they do. We make the request and they make the decision,” Mayor Magee explained.

Mayor Magee said it will take the community as a whole working together to fix this issue.

  Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

  Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

