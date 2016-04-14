Hattiesburg City Council approves new HPSD school board member

The Hattiesburg City Council approved Mayor Johnny DuPree' s nomination for the newest member of the Hattiesburg Public Schools Board of Trustees.

The council voted Tuesday for Carey Varnado to fill the school board's empty position following Mary Williams' April 5 resignation.

"I am a graduate of Hattiesburg High," Varnado said. "All three of my kids are graduates of Hattiesburg high. We are, as a family, extremely invested in this system. I am going to do everything I can to make it a better system. I am going to be open. I want people to approach me, not with individual complaints, but with ideas about how to make things better. I'm going to be someone that you can talk to, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve."

Varnado is the second person appointed to HPSD's board in the last two months. Eric Steele was appointed by the mayor and approved by the Hattiesburg City Council in March after David Garraway resigned.

