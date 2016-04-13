Covington Co. authorities searching for MDOC inmate

The search is on for a inmate who escaped work detail in Covington County.

Authorities say 31-year-old Eric Dale Hicks walked away from the Beat Barn while working on a program with the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Covington Co.

Hicks is housed at a satellite facility in Magee in Simpson County.

Hicks was arrested for a probation violation.

Officials said they alerted residents in the area and searched vacant homes.

If you have any information, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Department at 601-765-8281.

