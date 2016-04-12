State Senator's gay brother slams HB 1523

After seeing protests across the state since Governor Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodations law last week, Rep. Jay Hughes from Oxford is making an effort to repeal the controversial legislation. Hughes will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the state capitol to outline his plan to repeal House Bill 1523.More >>
Mississippi's so-called religious liberties bill is gaining national attention, and Pine Belt lawmakers and pastors for and against the bill are explaining their positions.More >>
The gay brother of a Mississippi State Senator slammed his sibling, and The Religious Accommodation Act in a Facebook post.More >>
Several state governments banned state-sponsored travel to Mississippi after Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodation Act, and now Mississippi tourism and economic development groups are deciding how it might impact their industries.More >>
Mississippi native and broadcast journalist Robin Roberts released a personal statement on Friday about Mississippi's Religious Accommodation Act.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
