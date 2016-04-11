Hattiesburg, DREAM of Hattiesburg raise alcohol abuse awareness

The city of Hattiesburg and DREAM of Hattiesburg are promoting alcohol abuse awareness in April, especially among children and young adults.

"Alcohol is still the number one drug that's being abused by adolescents and youth," said Linda Vasquez, executive director of DREAM Hattiesburg.

Vasquez said she hopes more education and the state's updated social hosting bill will help lower that number.

"Anyone over the age of 21 shouldn't be providing alcohol to a minor," she said. "We'd really like to see people being aware that this is an issue, and that they be responsible about where they have access. We know it's ten fold if there's access at a friend, family home. Where there's alcohol, that's a problem, and they are likely to engage in that behavior."

DREAM is using social media to reach more young people where they already spend a lot of their time.

"To be able to really reach those communities, to be able to really reach those youth, we need to get to where they are," Masters of Social Work intern Brian Street said. "We need to get into social media, and put in front of their face what they need to see in order to make themselves prepared for the future."

DREAM is using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to promote its campaign throughout the month.

