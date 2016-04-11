Laurel police releases KKK surveillance video

The Laurel Police Department has released surveillance video that may show who is responsible for throwing Klu Klux Klan fliers into yards across the city.

The video shows a white pick-up truck driving down the road when something is tossed from the truck.

Police said several homes were littered with the flyers that with the slogan, “The KKK endorses Hillary for President."

If you have any information, please call the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711.

