Wayne County man accused of making drug exchange across from rehab facility

A Wayne County man faces several charges after the sheriff allegedly caught him making a drug exchange on the side of Highway 45 Monday morning.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said Francis Chaney was seen making the exchange with a patient from the New Life Deliverance rehab center.

Deputies reported hydrocodone, marijuana and various unidentified pills were found in the vehicle, and both suspects admitted to taking some of the medication.

Chaney is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

He is awaiting his initial appearance in the Wayne County jail.

