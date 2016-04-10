MUSIC: Top 10 hits on Spotify this week

Save the top 10 “United States Top 50” on Spotify music hits to your playlist this week.Save the top 10 “United States Top 50” on Spotify music hits to your playlist this week.

Spotify App list Rihanna, ZAYN, Lukas Graham and more as this week’s chart headlines.

Capture and compliment moments this week with the hottest tunes.

1. "Work" - Rihanna ft. Drake

2. "Panda" - Desiigner

3. "Work from Home" - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

4. "7 Years" - Lukas Graham

5. "I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Seeb Remix" - Mike Posner

6. "PILLOWTALK" - ZAYN

7. "Me, Myself & I" - G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha

8. "Famous" - Kanye West

9. "Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

10. "Father Stretch My Hands" - Kanye West

