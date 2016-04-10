NowThis VIDEO: Story of 3 rescued from deserted island

NowThis News photography video tells the story of the three men who were found on a deserted Pacific island Saturday.

In case you missed it, according to ABC news three men were stranded "in the middle of the Pacific ocean” after their boat sank. The group realized their only means of survival would consist of swimming miles to an “uninhabited island.”

Days later, the men stood along the coast line waving bright orange life jackets. According to Associated Press, “a U.S. Navy plane spotted the word "help" spelled out in palm leaves on the beach.”

Two AMVER ships, a part of a U.S. Coast Guard voluntary search and rescue program, searched 17 hours combined for the men. According to Associated Press, “Two hours later, a small local boat picked them up and took them to a hospital.”

