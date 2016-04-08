Mother of hostage suspect describes terrifying ordeal

Shana Carter said she watched in agony as her son barricaded himself inside a home on Herrington Street in Ellisville.

“He came to the door with a gun and fired off several shots and it scared me,” Carter explained.

Carter said she feared that her son would harm himself inside the home.

“I was listening for a gunshot, because I really feared he would take his own life,” Carter added.

Her son stayed inside the home for more than an hour until he surrendered to the chief of police in Ellisville.

“When he came out, I was glad he was safe,” Carter said.

While she’s happy he’s safe, she said she worries what will happen if he doesn’t get professional help.

“I worry all the time, that I’m going to get a call, that he’s did something to hurt somebody or he’s gotten himself killed,” Carter added.

Carter feels that calling the police on her son may have saved his life.

“I feel better knowing that he’s somewhere where he’s not able to hurt himself or hurt others. I know that’s sad, I’m not glad my child is in jail, but I’m glad he’s safe,” Carter explained.

