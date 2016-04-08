Forecast: Great weekend ahead for the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone and happy Friday!

Sunny today with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday looks sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 70s as well.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

