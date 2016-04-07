Hostage situation ends in Jones County

A domestic dispute led to a hostage situation in Jones County Thursday night.

A man got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend on Herrington Street in Ellisville when police say the man began firing multiple shots from the home.

When police arrived to the scene the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home and would not come out.

Police tried to communicate with the man through a P.A. system and through central dispatch on the telephone.

According to police, they engaged the suspect in a standoff for more than an hour before the police chief was able to convince the man to surrender.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as information becomes available.

