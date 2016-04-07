Waynesboro man vandalizes salon, insurance agency - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro man vandalizes salon, insurance agency

Terry Hutto Ross Photo Credit: Waynesboro Police Terry Hutto Ross Photo Credit: Waynesboro Police
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

A Waynesboro man is behind bars after police say he broke into a salon and insurance agency. 

According to authorities 24-year-old Terry Hutto Ross broke into the Head Quarters Salon on Mississippi and vandalized it. 

He sprayed graffiti that represented a rap music group on the walls of the bathroom, according to police. 

Investigators said the found equipment from the salon scattered outside. 

Police said he also vandalized the Alpha Insurance office next door, and ripped down a security camera from a nearby building. 

Because he ripped down the camera, investigators were able to use the surveillance video to identify and arrest him. 

Police said Ross confessed to the crime, and faces a number of charges. 

According to Don Hopkins, the motive behind the crimes appear to be drugs. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly