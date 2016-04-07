Forecast: Great weather on tap for the next few days.

Good morning everyone!

Beautiful weather is ahead for the next several days.

Sunny today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 in some locations.

Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.

Friday into the weekend looks dry with hi9ghs in the lower to mid 70s.

Better rain chances return by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

