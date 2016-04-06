Habitat for Humanity to build first home in Laurel

On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.More >>
Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.More >>
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with one count of rape Monday morning. Dale Chickaway is in the Forrest County Regional Jail with no bond at this time.More >>
