Habitat for Humanity to build first home in Laurel

The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity broke ground for its first home in Laurel Wednesday.

Officials must raise 75 percent of money from donations to begin building the home. hey currently have 50 percent of the funds raised.

The new home will be located on North 9th Avenue. It’s a 1500 square feet, four-bedroom home.

Homeowner Diana Pickering said this is an exciting new chapter in life for her family.

“I'm just excited to be the first family here in Jones County to be selected for a Habitat home, just blessed beyond measure,” Pickering said.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the Leadership of Jones County.

