Pine Belt mayors react to Religious Accommodations law

Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement on his Twitter account Tuesday following his signing of House Bill 1523 into law.

Several businesses, including GE and Pepsi signed on to an open letter through the Human Rights Campaign urging state lawmakers to repeal HB 1523.

LGBT Pastor Brandiilyn-Mangum Dear said she had mixed reactions when she learned that Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodations Act into law.

A day after Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodations Act into law, mayors from the Pine Belt have voiced their opinions on the new law.

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree released this statement:

“This law is not representative of the thousands of Mississippians who have dedicated their lives to promoting a diverse community and workforce,” DuPree said.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee also expressed concern over the law and how it could affect local businesses.

“Anytime that there’s a possibility of anybody being discriminated against, it concerns me, our hope is that this law does not allow this to happen,” Magee said.

Mayor Magee said the city of Laurel’s focus is on inclusion of everyone.

“Since the sales tax has been going down in Laurel, since the decline of the oil industry, then we need all the sales tax we can get in Laurel, we don’t need to be turning anybody away,” Magee said.

Bryant maintains that the bill does not promote discrimination, but “merely reinforces the rights which currently exist to the exercise of religious freedom as stated in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

