Pine Belt mayors react to Religious Accommodations law - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt mayors react to Religious Accommodations law

Photo Credit: WLBT Photo Credit: WLBT
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A day after Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodations Act into law, mayors from the Pine Belt have voiced their opinions on the new law.

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree released this statement:

“This law is not representative of the thousands of Mississippians who have dedicated their lives to promoting a diverse community and workforce,” DuPree said.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee also expressed concern over the law and how it could affect local businesses.

“Anytime that there’s a possibility of anybody being discriminated against, it concerns me, our hope is that this law does not allow this to happen,” Magee said.

Mayor Magee said the city of Laurel’s focus is on inclusion of everyone.

“Since the sales tax has been going down in Laurel, since the decline of the oil industry, then we need all the sales tax we can get in Laurel, we don’t need to be turning anybody away,” Magee said.

Bryant maintains that the bill does not promote discrimination, but “merely reinforces the rights which currently exist to the exercise of religious freedom as stated in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly