Social Hosting bill sent to governor

A Lamar County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a wreck that killed three high school students in 2014.

Kristi Morris plead guilty to seven counts in court in connection to a wreck that took the lives of three Lamar County teens in 2014. Photo Credit: WDAM

House Bill 1292 or the "Social Hosting" bill is awaiting Governor Phil Bryant's signature to be signed into law.

After weeks of debate between Mississippi’s lawmakers, House Bill 1292 is on its way to the governor.

The Social Hosting bill was sent to Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday. Bryant has until April 11 to sign and return it to the state capitol.

The bill changes the imprisonment time for anyone found guilty of providing minors alcohol to no more than six months in a county jail, an increase from the previous 90 days.

Lamar County Representative Brad Touchstone authored the legislation after three Lamar County teenagers were killed in a car accident in September 2014 after being given alcohol.

Touchstone’s original bill proposal asked for anyone providing alcohol to minors be guilty of a felony on the third consecutive offense in 10 years with a penalty of a $2,500 fine and five years imprisonment, and if the act of providing that alcohol caused bodily injury or death of a person, the violator would be guilty of a felony on the first offense.

However, those sections were removed from the bill in the Senate and are not included in the final version of the bill.

If the governor signs the bill, the law will take effect on July 1, 2016.

