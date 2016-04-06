Forecast: Breezy day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone!

Expect a breezy day across the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

A cold front will move through the area this evening with a few showers and thunderstorms ahead it.

This is a fast moving system and no severe weather is expected and skies are expected to clear after midnight.

Sunny weather returns Thursday into Saturday with mild days and cool nights.

