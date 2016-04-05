Local residents react to Religious Accommodations Act - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local residents react to Religious Accommodations Act

LGBT Pastor Brandiilyn-Mangum Dear / Photo Credit: WDAM LGBT Pastor Brandiilyn-Mangum Dear / Photo Credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

LGBT Pastor Brandiilyn-Mangum Dear said she had mixed reactions when she learned that Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Religious Accommodations Act into law.

“I was mortified, I was sad, and I was angry. It’s a sad day for Mississippi,” Dear said.

The law allows private businesses refuse services to the LGBT community based on their religious background. Bryant said the law does not promote discrimination, but Dear disagrees.

“If you have a law that states you can refuse service to people, you can refuse medical care, you can refuse housing, that is discrimination. It doesn’t matter whose name you do it in,” Dear said.

People in the community had mixed reactions to the new law.

“I don’t think it’s right,” a resident said.

"Why are we forcing something on a person that doesn’t believe in that?" another resident added.

“By refusing and discriminating, that’s not love, that’s showing hate, and how could you call yourself a Christian and you hate anyone,” a local resident said.

With the new law gaining national attention, Pastor Dear said this is a major step in the wrong direction for the state of Mississippi, and they plan to fight the law.

“We are human and we deserve equal rights, and the governor does not have the right to take away our rights as humans as citizens. It’s not fair,” Dear said.

