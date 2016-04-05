53 Hattiesburg Public School District employees laid off

The Hattiesburg Public Schools Board of Trustees approved immediate salary cuts, layoffs and a suspension of the district's pay scale Tuesday.

The Hattiesburg Public School District is laying off 53 employees at the end of this school year.

Jas N Smith, public relations director for the district, said every school in the district will be impacted by the layoffs.

Smith said 25 teachers will not have their contracts renewed next school year, and the other layoffs include administrators and support staff.

Smith said HPSD has operated below the state mandated student to teacher ratio for a number of years, and the layoffs will bring HPSD's "numbers more in line with the rest of the state as far as student to teacher ratios."

