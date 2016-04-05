Forecast: Sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning!

Another very nice day is on tap for the Pine Belt with mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow evening and that may produce and isolated thunderstorm or two.

Drier weather returns for Thursday into the weekend.

