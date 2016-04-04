Recycling company wants to up recycling in Hattiesburg

A recycling company called RecycleBank wants to encourage more people in Hattiesburg to recycle and reward them when they do.

Venessa Santos-Garza, account manager for RecycleBank, says the company integrates itself into the community using things like its app to remind people when to put out their recycling and teach them more about green energy. When they log on, they're eligible for things like gift cards or discounts from local businesses.

"The basic question, will people recycle more if they're given an incentive to do so? What we've learned over the years is that the answer is yes," Santos-Garza said.

Santos-Garza said she currently works with two other cities in Mississippi, Ridgeland and South Haven, and said she has seen an increase in recycling and a decrease in residents mixing recyclable materials, which causes contamination.

She said it would cost Hattiesburg 45 cents per household per month to implement the program, which Councilperson Mary Dryden calculated to be a little more than $5,000 every month.

