Laurel residents fired up over KKK fliers in their yards

The flier said the KKK endorses Hillary Clinton for president.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Many residents that live in South Laurel were shocked to find fliers that appeared to be from the Ku Klux Klan in their yards.

Felix Fenderson, who lives on Sandy T. Gavin Avenue,  said he is very concerned.

“It made me as a father and a husband feel that my family was in danger even though it’s just a piece of paper to some people,” Fenderson said.

The flier said the KKK endorses Hillary Clinton for president.

It also encourages folks to get out and vote.

Fenderson believes it is a trick to get people to actually vote against Hillary Clinton.

“It's not going to work. We don't appreciate it as citizens of Laurel for this type of literature to be on our property,” Fenderson added.

The fliers were scattered across several yards and church grounds.

“The words on this paper means a lot to me because of the history of the KKK,” Fenderson said.

Captain Tommy Cox with the Laurel Police Department said this is not the first time that something like this has happened in Laurel, but he is determined to get to the bottom of it.

“As far as criminal charges, at this time it appears just to be littering,” Cox said.

Until those responsible are caught, Fenderson had this message.

“We don’t want ya’ll to get hurt, but this type of stuff can start things in this county that we don’t need,” Fenderson added.

