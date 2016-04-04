Forecast: Great weather to get your week started.

Good morning!

Expect a sunny and mild day in the Pine Belt with highs mainly in the upper 70s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunny and nice again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front may bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Wednesday night but that front quickly clears the area and sunny and mild weather returns for Thursday into the weekend.

