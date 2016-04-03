Jones County Firefighters rescues trapped car victim

This is a press release from Jones County Fire Council.

Sunday afternoon, Powers Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a vehicle versus tree with injuries at Keahey Gore Road just off of Magnolia Road around noon. Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Responders found a white truck with a boat and trailer in-tow angled on its side with the front end smashed against a tree.

Due to the angle of the truck, volunteer firefighters had to utilize hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the driver from the vehicle and to cut away front and side airbags. Two passerby's on scene also assisted firefighters during the extrication of the driver by securing the driver's door and helped stabilize the driver in place.

Both firefighters, from Powers and Sandersville, involved in the extrication process had just finished church at Bethlehem Baptist Church about two miles from the accident and were the first to arrive on scene. According to First Responders on scene, the driver was initially unresponsive and unable to breathe. First Responders quickly acted to open the driver's airway, as he was turning blue from lack of oxygen. After extrication was complete, the driver was stabilized by EMServ medics and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

According to reports, the driver was showing minimal consciousness just before EMServ departed for the hospital. It is believed there was a second occupant in the truck and he appeared to be uninjured. The driver of the vehicle was believed to have not been wearing his seat-belt during the accident. It is unknown at this time if the driver was unresponsive due to the accident or if the driver had a medical emergency just prior to the vehicle colliding with the tree.

Units on scene included volunteers from Powers and Sandersville, as well as Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ. Jones County Fire Coordinator, Dan McKenna, was also on scene.

