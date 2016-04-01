Same-sex couple reacts to MS adoption ban being lifted - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Same-sex couple reacts to MS adoption ban being lifted

After 16 years of waiting, Kathy Garner and her wife, Susan Hrostowski, will soon be legal parents to their son, Hudson./ Photo Credit: WDAM After 16 years of waiting, Kathy Garner and her wife, Susan Hrostowski, will soon be legal parents to their son, Hudson./ Photo Credit: WDAM
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

After 16 years of waiting, Kathy Garner and her wife, Susan Hrostowski, will soon be legal parents to their son, Hudson, now that a federal judge has overturned the state’s ban on same sex adoptions.

Garner is Hudson’s biological mother.

“I’m still sort of disbelieving that we have made it to this point,” Garner said.

Garner said the road to get this point has not been any easy one.

When her son was just six months old, a new law passed in Mississippi banning same sex adoptions.

 “All of our plans were kind of dashed by this law,” Hrostowski said

They later decided to fight the new law. They joined three other couples and sued the state to have the adoption law lifted, but now without the blessing of their son.

“He is the reason that we’re in this lawsuit, because we as a family decided and when we talked to him, he said we’ve got to do it,” Garner said.

Garner said the fight was worthwhile.

“For us to have the rights that every other couple has, to have the right to make sure that our child is safe, to make sure that families like ours across the state are able to have their families and the joy that we’ve had is pretty powerful,” Garner added.

The family said it is another victory in the long road to equality.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly