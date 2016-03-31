HPD seeks public's help in identifying suspects wanted for shopl - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD seeks public's help in identifying suspects wanted for shoplifting

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public's help in identifying suspects wanted in connection for shoplifting. 

Three people are wanted in connection for shoplifting at Walmart. Two woman and one man entered Walmart and went straight to the electronic section and selected multiple GPS systems. 

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601.545.4971.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly