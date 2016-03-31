Laurel ranked as one of safest cities in country

Photo Credit: WDAM Laurel ranked as one of the safest cities in the country.

A new report by Consumer Affairs ranks Laurel as one of the safest cities in the country.

The report collected data from the FBI and the Census Bureau, and it shows that Laurel is Number 8 in the state of Mississippi for a drop in burglaries, making it one of the safest cities.

Police Chief Tyrone Stewart said he is not surprised by the report.

“I know what these officers are out here doing, protecting and serving our community, and not only do I want to give credit to the officers, I want to give credit to our citizens," Stewart said.

