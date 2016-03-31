Forecast: Severe weather possible today.

Severe weather is expected in the Pine Belt today.

Isolated tornadoes and flash flooding is possible so please keep your weather radios on.

We will monitor the situation closely and issue warnings as necessary.

The weekend looks sunny and dry.

