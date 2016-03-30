Flooding raises concerns for falling trees

With another round of severe weather expected overnight, falling Trees could pose a major threat to homes.

City of Hattiesburg Arborist Andy Parker said flooding may cause over-saturation of soil, which could weaken a tree’s root system.

He said strong currents may cause soil around the base of trees to be washed away, exposing their roots.

Anyone with trees near their home should check them for conditions such as leaning, soil erosion, soft areas around the roots and exposed roots, Parker said.

He said anyone with these conditions should have an arborist evaluate the tree.

