Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine Belt tonight into Thursday.

Good morning.

Expect increasing clouds today with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A strong weather system will approach the area tonight with thunderstorms and the possibility of severe weather increasing overnight.

Severe weather and heavy rain is likely into Friday. Please keep posted on future forecasts and make sure to leave your weather radios on for the next several days.

Cooler and drier weather arrives for the weekend.

