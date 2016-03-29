Mississippi ranked No.1 in best states for doctors

The Magnolia state is the best state in the nation for doctors, according to a 2016 WalletHub study.

Wednesday is National Doctor’s Day and with that, intense changes are being made in the medical profession including the Affordable Care Act, the retirement of Baby Boomers and the spike in branded hospital networks.

WalletHub analysts ranked states across 11 different factors from number of hospitals per capita to medically underserved areas or populations to physicians’ monthly average starting salary.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW SLIDESHOW HERE.

Here are some key findings from the report:

Mississippi, Indiana, Georgia, Iowa and Alabama are the states with the highest cost of living-adjusted mean annual wage for doctors. Mississippi’s living-adjusted annual mean wage for surgeons is $312,168, which is two times higher than in District of Columbia at $129,503.

However, Washington, D.C. has the highest number of doctors per 1,000 residents.

Mississippi is the No. 1 state with the lowest competition of doctors per capita, and the state of Vermont has the highest competition.

Do you know what other states ranked in the top 10 best states for doctors? Click through our slideshow to find out!

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.