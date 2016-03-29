Safety checkpoint leads to police chase in Wayne County

A safety checkpoint in Wayne County led to a police pursuit Saturday.

Authorities said three small children were inside the car during the chase.

Officials said Joshua Adam Beasley, 31, was the driver of the car.

They said when he approached the safety checkpoint, he turned the car around and sped off.

Officials said he led police down a nearby road until the vehicle wrecked and the dash of the car caught fire.

Officers quickly put the fire out and removed the small children and Beasley from the car.

Sheriff Jody Ashley with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Beasley is the stepfather to the kids.

Ashley said Beasley admitted that he had been smoking crystal meth and that he blacks out from time to time.

The Department of Human Services took custody of the kids, and at a hearing this morning, they were placed in the custody of their biological father.

Beasley now faces a number of charges including reckless driving and felony flee.

