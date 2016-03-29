Suspects arrested in Alabama connected to local mailbox thefts

Covington County authorities have confirmed that the two suspects arrested in Demopolis, Alabama, for attempting to cash counterfeit checks are connected to a rash of mailbox thefts.

Melvin Hathorn, 51 of Bassfield, and Brandi Hawthorne, 36 of Buckataunna are behind bars in Demopolis, Alabama, for trying to cash a counterfeit check from a church in the Alabama area, officials said.

Authorities said they are also suspects in a number of mailbox thefts in the Covington County area where more than 20 mailboxes were robbed.

A victim who did not want to disclose her identity said she had four checks stolen from her mailbox.

“You just feel your rights have been taken away. It’s very frightening,” the victim said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

