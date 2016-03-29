Nick's Blog: Severe weather timing

The threat for severe weather will develop Wednesday afternoon and linger around until Friday for the Pine Belt.

Right now, it appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible, meaning that any storm will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

