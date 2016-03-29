Forecast: Heavy rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Good morning everyone!

Becoming partly cloudy and warmer today with highs in the upper 70s.

Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 50s.

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday a very active weather pattern is forecast to take shape across the Pine Belt with heavy rain and possibly severe weather expected. Please keep posted on future forecasts over the next few days.

The weekend looks sunny and dry.

