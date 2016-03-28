Officials offer tips to spot fake money

Officials in Wayne and Jones counties said there is a lot of counterfeit money circulating at local businesses.

The store manager at Ramey’s Grocery in Waynesboro didn’t want his identity disclosed, but he said a lot of fake money comes through their checkout lines.

“It comes in spurts you know,” he said.

He said it’s mostly 20, 50 and 100 dollar bills, and in most cases it’s hard to tell the difference.

“Anybody with a color printer and a color copier, you can just xerox and turn it over and cut it out with scissors,” he added.

The store manager said all 50 and 100 dollar bills must be taken to the office for verification every single time because the fake cash is hurting their bottom dollar.

“We’re going to get some terminals at each register probably since it’s becoming more of a problem,” he explained, “The bank sends us a notice that says you deposited a fake 100 dollar bill so, and we’ve deducted a 100 dollar-bill from account,” he explained.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the one of the easiest ways to detect counterfeit money is by getting a counterfeit money pen to mark your bills.



Other things to look for are discoloration, the size of the bills, and the texture of the bill.

Officials said there’s a watermark on the bills that should be checked. It can be done by placing the bill under a light, and the face of the bill should be displayed to the right.

There is also a strip that appears vertically that has the amount of the bill located to the right on the 10 and 50 dollar bills, and to the left on the 100 and 20 dollar bills, officials added.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said if you don’t check for these things it could end up costing you in the Long Run.

“Once you get that 20 or whatever you take, it’s on you,” Sheriff Ashley explained.

